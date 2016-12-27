Weather forecast for Wednesday morning

WEATHER

A few high clouds tonight will give way to a clear and chilly morning tomorrow. Sunny and milder weather is expected for the afternoon.

Concord 59
Oakland 59
Redwood City 58
San Francisco 57
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 61

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Near Freezing
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Freezing Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mainly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low 60s

Thursday:
Sunny with above average high temperatures, with high temperatures ranging from the low to mid 60s.

