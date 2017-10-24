Weather forecast for Wednesday

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Clear skies and mild temps overnight in the Low 50s to mid 60s. Wednesday is another warm to hot day across the region. Under sunny skies expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Santa Rosa 88
San Francisco 80
Oakland 87
San Jose 89
Concord 90
Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower 90s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower 80s to Lower 90s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Lower 90s
Thursday:
Slightly cooler on the coast but warm inland with highs in the mid-70s to lower 90s under sunny skies.
