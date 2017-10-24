WEATHER

Weather forecast for Wednesday

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.



Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Clear skies and mild temps overnight in the Low 50s to mid 60s. Wednesday is another warm to hot day across the region. Under sunny skies expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Santa Rosa 88
San Francisco 80
Oakland 87
San Jose 89
Concord 90

Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower 90s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower 80s to Lower 90s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Lower 90s

Thursday:
Slightly cooler on the coast but warm inland with highs in the mid-70s to lower 90s under sunny skies.

