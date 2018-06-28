Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

The alleged shooter in the attack on the Capital Gazette newspaper has been tentatively identified as Jarrod Ramos of Laurel, Maryland, according to multiple law enforcement sources.Though early reports indicated that Ramos had mutilated his fingers to thwart attempts to identify him, a local law enforcement official later told ABC News that an issue with the fingerprint machine ultimately made it difficult to identify the suspect, and there was no mutilation.Ramos was initially uncooperative, a source said, so officials used facial recognition technology to confirm his identity.The suspect had previously only been publicly described as a white male in his late 30s who is a Maryland resident.Investigators said the suspect, armed with a shotgun, entered the Capital Gazette office and deployed smoke grenades. The suspect then opened fire, killing five people and gravely wounding several others in what authorities called a "targeted attack." His relationship to the Capital Gazette and its staff is not immediately clear.Krampf said the paper had recently received threats on social media, though it's not clear if those threats came from the suspect or were otherwise connected to Thursday's shooting.Tom Marquardt, who worked at the newspaper for 35 years and retired four years ago, told ABC News he once called Anne Arundel County Police to alert them to threats from Ramos. The police investigated and even visited Ramos at his home but did not have enough to charge him.Ramos was the subject of a story about allegations he stalked an ex-girlfriend, Marquardt said. He was in a long legal fight with the paper that Marquardt said was tame compared to his taunts and threats on social media.Phil Davis, a reporter who covers courts and crime for the Capital Gazette, tweeted that the gunman shot out the glass door to the office and fired into the newsroom, sending people scrambling for cover under desks.Authorities responded within minutes, and the suspect was taken into custody without an exchange of gunfire. They said he was not carrying identification at the time of his arrest and was not cooperating with authorities.