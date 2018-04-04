YOUTUBE SHOOTING

What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam

EMBED </>More Videos

Exercise videos, music parodies, content about animals and going vegan -- Nasim Aghdam posted hundreds of videos on YouTube across multiple channels in several languages. Some of her videos seem to poke fun at the YouTube platform. (KGO-TV)

The YouTube shooter has been identified as 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam. Here's what we know about the disgruntled YouTube video creator:

  • Aghdam was a YouTube user who created exercise videos, music parodies, and content about animals and going vegan. Aghdam accused YouTube of demonetizing her content to cut ad revenue and filtering her videos to reduce views.
  • Aghdam's family recently reported her missing when she stopped answering her phone.
  • Mountain View police say they found Aghdam sleeping in a car in a parking lot around 2 a.m. on April 3. When officers spoke to Aghdam and ran her license plate, they realized that she had been reported missing out of Southern California.
  • After hearing from police that she had been found, Aghdam's family discovered she was near YouTube's headquarters. They say they called police back to tell them "she went all the way from San Diego, so she might do something."
  • Despite Aghdam's family's claims, Mountain View police said her family gave no warning of her potential for violence. The department said in a statement: "At no point during that conversation did either Aghdam's father or brother make any statements regarding the woman's potential threat to, or a possible attack on, the YouTube campus."
  • Later that day, she entered YouTube headquarters in San Bruno through a parking garage and opened fire, injuring three people. Witnesses say she fired 30 to 40 shots before turning the gun on herself.
  • San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said at a Wednesday morning press conference that a Smith & Wesson 9 mm semi-automatic handgun registered to Aghdam was found at the scene of the shooting. He also said she visited a shooting range in the Bay Area before the shooting.
  • There is no evidence that Aghdam knew any of the victims she shot or that she had a specific target.
  • YouTube has pulled down her videos and her Instagram account has been deleted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
youtubeyoutube shootingshootingu.s. & world
YOUTUBE SHOOTING
YouTube employees back at work after shooting at headquarters
Police say YouTube shooting suspect's family gave no warning
1 YouTube shooting victim still hospitalized in SF, 2 released
What we know about the alleged YouTube shooter
More youtube shooting
Top Stories
Police say YouTube shooting suspect's family gave no warning
Trump to sign order sending National Guard to Mexican border
1 YouTube shooting victim still hospitalized in SF, 2 released
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers on April 11
Bay Area events honoring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Officials: YouTube shooter identified as user Nasim Aghdam
San Francisco 'Hot Cop' involved in hit-and-run to be sentenced
Parent upset about 'white privilege' paper sent home with student
Show More
Parkland student shot protecting 20 others released from hospital
US stocks open lower on escalating US-China trade dispute
SEPTA police officer forced to surrender his K-9
What we know about the alleged YouTube shooter
4 presumed dead in California Marine helicopter crash
More News