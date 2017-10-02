LAS VEGAS (KGO) --The wife of a San Francisco police officer is missing following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.
The officer's brother tells ABC7 News reporter Melanie Woodrow that the couple was at the concert when the shooting broke out. The officer started helping people and told his wife, Stacee Etcheber, to run and save herself.
The brother says he's now driving to Las Vegas to help.
