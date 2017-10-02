LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Wife of San Francisco police officer missing after Vegas shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

The wife of a San Francisco police officer is missing following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas. (Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (KGO) --
The wife of a San Francisco police officer is missing following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Who are the victims of the deadly mass shooting?

The officer's brother tells ABC7 News reporter Melanie Woodrow that the couple was at the concert when the shooting broke out. The officer started helping people and told his wife, Stacee Etcheber, to run and save herself.

The brother says he's now driving to Las Vegas to help.

Watch ABC7 News tonight for the latest on this developing story.

Click here for full coverage on the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegascasinoshootingpoliceattacklas vegas mass shootingmass shootingu.s. & worldSFPDmissing personLas VegasSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
Number to call to check on loved ones in Las Vegas
How to help Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Officials giving update on Vegas shooting - WATCH LIVE
LATEST: Las Vegas mass shooting deadliest in U.S. history
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Gilroy couple describes terrifying Vegas shooting
Eyewitness video shows moment of Las Vegas shooting
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Officials giving update on Vegas shooting - WATCH LIVE
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
LAPD: No evidence of shooting found at USC campus
TMZ reports Tom Petty taken off life support after being found unconscious
Gilroy couple describes terrifying Vegas shooting
I-880 briefly shut down in San Lorenzo due to police activity
Concertgoers return to Bay Area after Vegas shooting
Eyewitness video shows moment of Las Vegas shooting
Show More
At least 58 killed, 515 injured in Vegas shooting
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Police: Companion of shooter still person of interest
Brother of shooter says family dumbfounded by news
Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history
More News
Top Video
Officials giving update on Vegas shooting - WATCH LIVE
TMZ reports Tom Petty taken off life support after being found unconscious
At least 58 killed, 515 injured in Vegas shooting
Concertgoers return to Bay Area after Vegas shooting
More Video