  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
CRIME

Woman robbed, carjacked at South Hayward BART station

This is an undated image of a BART police badge placard. (KGO-TV)

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
A person was robbed and then carjacked Friday morning at BART's South Hayward station, police said Sunday.

Officers responded at 7:49 a.m. at the station at 28601 Dixon St.

Police said a man approached the victim as she was walking away from her vehicle.

The suspect was holding a large wrench and grabbed the victim's arm to stop her while demanding her property.

Police said the victim gave the man her purse and keys and the man immediately used the keys to get in her vehicle and drive away.

The victim was not injured. Police said officers who responded did not find the suspect.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
BARTcarjackingrobberycrimewoman assaultedassaultHayward
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CRIME
Suspected looters arrested in Santa Rosa fire zone after police chase
Man stabbed near San Francisco BART station
A's catcher arrested on aggravated assault, disorderly conduct charges
Oakland police, FBI solve 2015 fatal shooting of musician
More crime
Top Stories
Worker wears black face 'costume' at E. Bay store
Suspected looters arrested in Santa Rosa fire zone after police chase
A's catcher arrested on aggravated assault, disorderly conduct charges
Wentz tosses 2 touchdowns, Eagles beat 49ers 33-10
Opportunistic Bills rout sloppy Raiders, 34-14
Two Navy SEALs under investigation for death of Green Beret in Mali
Man stabbed near San Francisco BART station
Santa Rosa holds day of remembrance for fire victims
Show More
Cal Fire says Tubbs, Pocket, Nuns fires nearly fully contained
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Bay Area beachgoers warned of sneaker waves for the weekend
On target of Russia probe's 1st charges, 'if you're the person, you know': Christie
House Intelligence Committee and Fusion GPS reach settlement over bank records
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
More Photos