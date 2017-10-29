Woman robbed, carjacked at South Hayward BART station

A person was robbed and then carjacked Friday morning at BART's South Hayward station, police said Sunday.Officers responded at 7:49 a.m. at the station at 28601 Dixon St.Police said a man approached the victim as she was walking away from her vehicle.The suspect was holding a large wrench and grabbed the victim's arm to stop her while demanding her property.Police said the victim gave the man her purse and keys and the man immediately used the keys to get in her vehicle and drive away.The victim was not injured. Police said officers who responded did not find the suspect.