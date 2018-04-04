YouTube employees back at work after shooting at headquarters

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3298459" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> PHOTOS: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno (1 of 7) PHOTOS: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno Police and witnesses say a woman opened fire Tuesday at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself as terrified employees huddled inside.

YouTube headquarters remained closed Wednesday, but some employees headed back to work with heavy hearts after a shooting on Tuesday.YouTube has three buildings in San Bruno. Two are open today, but the one where the shooting took place is closed.Employees are being allowed into the parking garage behind the building to retrieve their vehicles that were a part of the crime scene investigation.Cherry Avenue remains blocked off by police tape and media crews.San Bruno police completed their forensic investigation at about 2:30 this morning."My understanding is that the building will probably be closed for a couple of days. I don't know exactly what their plan is. I believe they're redirecting employees to other campuses," said San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini.San Bruno has seen tragedy before.Mayor Rico Medina was proud of the response by city emergency crews. "No one goes to work thinking that this is what will happen to them around their meal time. But it did. And I am thankful and appreciative of our public safety personal and law enforcement who took action and secured the scene," said Medina.