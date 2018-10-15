MISSING PERSON

$25K reward offered in missing Chicago pregnant postal worker case

EMBED </>More Videos

Kierra Coles, 27, was last seen Oct. 2 on surveillance video in her neighborhood at near 81st and Vernon on the city's South Side.

By
CHICAGO --
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles, who has not been seen for almost two weeks.

READ: KIERRA COLES MISSING REWARD POSTER

Coles, 27, was last seen Oct. 2 on surveillance video in her neighborhood at near 81st and Vernon on the city's South Side. She called sick into work, but was seen on video dressed for work and walking past her vehicle.

Chicago police are calling the case a non-suspicious missing person case.

A $3,500 reward is being offered for information about Coles' disappearance, most of which is being offered by her letter carrier union. The Postal Inspector has joined the investigation.

Coles is about three months pregnant and has a boyfriend.

Coles is about 5-foot-4, weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and another that says, "Lucky Libra" on her back.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Chicago Police Special Victim Unit at 312-747-8274 (Case# JB-462998) or the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 (Case# 2693502-WPV).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanpostal servicepregnant womanmissing personu.s. & worldChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pregnant postal worker, 27, missing from South Side for one week
MISSING PERSON
46 unaccounted for in Mexico Beach, Florida after Hurricane Michael
LA homeless killings suspect linked to disappearance of relatives
Vigil held for missing San Francisco man
Houston mom of 6 reportedly disappears in middle of night
More missing person
Top Stories
Fatal crash shuts down southbound Hwy 101 in San Jose
Calistoga businesses taking a hit from PG&E power shutdown
Watch the 49ers take on the Packers on MNF on ABC7!
New Oakland program designed to keep people housed
Are you registered to vote? Check here
Climate change to cause global beer shortage, scientists say
Powered scooters back on SF streets
Fremont Street in SF partially reopened after 20 day closure
Show More
Same-sex penguin couple is first in Australia to nurture foster egg
Couple says they were mock raped at Ohio haunted house
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $654M for Tuesday drawing
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer than average next several days
More News