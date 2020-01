#BREAKING At least one person is dead after a fire after at a mobile home in Sunnyvale overnight. Live report on @abc7newsbayarea in minutes pic.twitter.com/VjTNzLBbIz — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) January 21, 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died and another has been hospitalized after a fire at a mobile home park in Sunnyvale on Monday night, firefighters said.The fire happened at the El Dorado Mobile Home Park on 10th Street and Avenue B.A victim was found inside a mobile home shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.