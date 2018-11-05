1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at San Rafael detox center; suspect at large

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
Three people were shot overnight in San Rafael in the area of the Helen Vine Detox Center. Authorities got the call at 1:30 a.m.

Investigators say a woman and two men were shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Officers brought in the CHP helicopter to look for the suspect in the area.

"They were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect fled the scene. The immediate area is secure and no one is in danger currently in the immediate area," said Sgt. Michael Brovelli.

He would not explain further.

At this time, Sgt. Brovelli said he doesn't know the victims ages or names or whether the shooting had anything to do with the detox center.

They have shut down Silveira Parkway at Smith Ranch Road.

