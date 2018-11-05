Police activity in the area of Helen Vine Detox Center. The area is secure. There is no immediate danger in the area. Detectives are actively working the case.



PIO Sergeant Michael Brovelli on scene for media inquiries.

415 797 2340 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) November 5, 2018

Marin County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a triple shooting overnight in San Rafael in the area of the Helen Vine Detox Center. One man is dead, a man and a woman were taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/XqihdqQNbN — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 5, 2018

Three people were shot overnight in San Rafael in the area of the Helen Vine Detox Center. Authorities got the call at 1:30 a.m.Investigators say a woman and two men were shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.Officers brought in the CHP helicopter to look for the suspect in the area."They were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect fled the scene. The immediate area is secure and no one is in danger currently in the immediate area," said Sgt. Michael Brovelli.He would not explain further.At this time, Sgt. Brovelli said he doesn't know the victims ages or names or whether the shooting had anything to do with the detox center.They have shut down Silveira Parkway at Smith Ranch Road.