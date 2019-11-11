boat accident

1 person missing, 3 rescued after fishing boat capsizes near Bodega Bay

BODEGA BAY, Calif. -- The Coast Guard has suspended a search for a man who went missing after a fishing boat capsized off Northern California.

The search was called off Sunday after crews rescued three others who were on the boat and looked through the night for the missing man in the water about 30 miles northwest of Bodega Bay.

The Coast Guard said it received a distress call from the 54-foot vessel named Miss Hailee around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

When a helicopter crew arrived, they located two men and a woman in the water and hoisted them aboard the aircraft.

Crews were told a fourth man believed to be wearing a life jacket was missing. They covered approximately 368 square miles over 16 hours before suspending the search.
