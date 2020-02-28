11-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle while crossing street in Antioch, officials say

This image shows police tape at the scene where an 11-year-old was killed in a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident at Lone Tree Way in Antioch, Calif. on Feb. 27, 2020.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- An 11-year-old boy was killed after a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Antioch, Lt. Joe Donleavy with the Antioch Police Department said.

Contra Costa Fire Department says the incident happened around 6:50 p.m. at Lone Tree Way and Deer Valley Road in front of Deer Valley High School.

the 11-year-old was crossing the street, not in the cross walk with his brother when he was struck by a vehicle, officials say.

Officials say there were two people in the vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries from airbag deployment.



Police say the boy's parents have been notified and did not release his name. There is no word on the condition of the person sent to the hospital.

Antioch Police Department is investigating the scene and officials say the area is expected to be closed off for several hours.

