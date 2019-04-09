2 adults, 15-year-old shot at auto repair shop in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two adults and a 15-year-old boy were shot in Oakland Monday afternoon. The incident took place at an auto repair business on E Street at 98th Avenue.

Police haven't yet released information on a suspect. Nobody has been arrested.

This is the third shooting in East Oakland since Sunday.

One man was killed on Davis Street around 7:30 Monday morning and two men were killed Sunday morning at 18th and International.
