2-alarm fire burning in home near San Francisco's Panhandle

Firefighters in San Francisco are responding to a 2-alarm fire on the third story of a home near the city's Panhandle.Firefighters are concerned the fire at the three-story home on Page Street could spread to neighboring properties.The fire was first reported around 3:13 p.m. one block south of the end of the Panhandle section of Golden Gate Park.Flames and smoke could be seen shooting from the home as firefighters arrived on the scene.There were no reports of injuries. No further details were immediately available.