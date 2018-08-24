Fairfield police on scene of a gun battle that left one teen dead, another critically injured. Shooting happened a block from Armijo High School. One of the suspects was found inside the school gym while campus was on lockdown. @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/2EZ2MmUvyr — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) August 25, 2018

A 16-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting near Armijo High School in Fairfield Friday evening. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the double-shooting, which prompted the evacuation and lockdown of the school.A Friday night junior varsity football game at Armijo High was abruptly cut short.Students, staff, and parents were told to evacuate after shots rang out a block from the campus. Police describe the shooting as a gun battle between two groups."We do know that there were multiple shooters and it appeared that the groups were shooting at each other," said Lt. Greg Hurlbut of the Fairfield Police Department.Police quickly set up a perimeter looking for two suspects, one they say was seen running toward the school."Anytime that we have this type of situation in our community it causes fear for our staff and our stoudents," said Sheila McCabe of the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District.The school was placed on lockdown as heavily armed officers searched the campus for one of the shooters. People were told to take shelter inside the gymnasium. Police say the shooter blended in with the crowd."So the school staff was able to identify that person we were actually looking for was actually in the gym with everybody," said McCabe.The suspect was arrested without incident.The other shooter was found at a nearby residence.Horrific moments unfolded for students and parents as they had to walk out with their hands up before being reunited.