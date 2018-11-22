2 cars separate from Amtrak train headed from Montreal to New York

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson speaks to the passengers aboard the train. (Photo courtesy Billy Osher-dugan)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Early Thanksgiving morning, Amtrak passengers finally arrived at New York's Penn Station after two of their train cars separated near Albany.

The incident happened around 7:22 p.m. Wednesday on board Amtrak Train 68, the Adirondack traveling from Montreal.

There were no reported injuries to the 287 passengers or crew.

"I started hearing the sound, I turn around and all of a sudden I just watched the whole other part of the train just rip and detach from where I was," said Billy Osher-Dugan, a passenger in one of the front cars.

"There's about 25 passengers sitting around wondering what to do as our car kept going and then another guy yelled, 'pull the emergency brake.'"

Passengers were stranded in the cold for two hours after the cars separated.

Amtrak said a recovery engine was dispatched to transfer passengers from the disabled train.

The cause of the car separation is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amtraktrain accidenttransportationtravelholiday travelpenn stationtrainstrain derailmenttrain safetyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Denver man donating RV to Camp Fire victims inspires others to give
Camp Fire evacuees celebrate Thanksgiving
SF residents, tourists enjoy clear skies on Thanksgiving
Multiple people injured in Alabama mall shooting; suspect dead
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
A year of wildfires across CA in photos
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Smoky skies may be impacting Dungeness crab sales
Show More
Tradition continues with annual 'Big Bone' game in SJ
Oakland arson suspect encouraged followers to hire him
Fewer shoppers compete for Black Friday doorbusters
What foods can you not do without this Thanksgiving?
Accuweather Forecast: Another storm heading to Bay Area
More News