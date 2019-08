#080519WF1 UPDATE UNDER CONTROL 1 VICTIM TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOR SMOKE INHALATION- 2 DISPLACED - UNDER INVESTIGATION-1011 HRs pic.twitter.com/vi5cwbfyUO — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) August 5, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two people have been rescued from a house fire in San Francisco's Laurel Heights neighborhood on Monday morning, fire officials said.The one-alarm blaze was reported at about 9:20 a.m. on the second floor of a home in the 100 block of Commonwealth Avenue, the fire department wrote on Twitter.No other information about the fire was immediately available.