emmys

Jimmy Kimmel returning to host 2020 Emmys on ABC

LOS ANGELES -- Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Primetime Emmy Awards for the third time, ABC announced Tuesday.

Kimmel, who previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards, will also executive produce the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast, which is set to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," Kimmel joked in a news release.

"We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show," Karey Burke, the president of ABC Entertainment, added. "He's a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home."

ABC said additional details regarding the production of the telecast will be announced soon.

Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 28.

SEE ALSO: Creative Arts Emmys go virtual for 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentemmysaward showstelevisionabcjimmy kimmelprimetime emmy awards
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Creative Arts Emmys go virtual for 2020 amid coronavirus
EMMYS
Creative Arts Emmys go virtual for 2020 amid coronavirus
Oscar winner named Oscar? Yes, it's happened
Looking back at Billy Porter's best red carpet looks from 2019
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag' reap Emmy honors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Suspect, accomplice arrested in fatal shooting of federal officer in Oakland
Mountain lion spotted in 2 SF neighborhoods
PG&E to plead guilty to 84 Camp Fire deaths
Trump signs executive order on police reform
Airline passengers who do not wear masks could have flying privileges revoked
Cookie vendor told not to pass out Pride flags at Livermore farmer's market
What's opening and when in the Bay Area
Show More
First drug proves able to improve survival from COVID-19
'I would forgive both of them': SF man in viral video says he's waiting on personal apology
George Floyd live updates: SFPD chief, SF DA to discuss police reforms
Building a Better Bay Area: Open for Business Week
Tyler Perry offers to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral
More TOP STORIES News