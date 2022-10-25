2022 CMA Awards to air live on ABC November 9

Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Luke Bryan and a host of stars are set to perform and attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards November 9 on ABC.

NASHVILLE -- We're getting closer and closer to country music's biggest night, the 56th Annual CMA Awards. Lainey Wilson leads the charge with six nominations, while Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood all have multiple nominations.

Luke Bryan will take on hosting duty, along with Peyton Manning.

The ceremony will open with a heartfelt tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame member, Loretta Lynn.

And there will be amazing performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson - plus Zac Brown Band will be rocking the CMA stage.

More performances will be announced soon.

On The Red Carpet has all your CMA needs covered.

Our "On The Red Carpet: CMA Awards Preview" airs Nov 5 - 6 on select ABC stations. Check your local listings.

Plus we'll be live on the big night. "On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" streams live at 6:30p ET/3:30p PT on Wednesday, November 9 on Hulu and on OnTheRedCarpet.com. Look for a special red carpet recap airing on select ABC stations at 7:30p/6:30c, leading up to the CMA Awards on ABC at 8p/7c.