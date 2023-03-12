Red carpet ready for return of the Oscars; 10 films up for best picture | Full list of nominees

Special On The Red Carpet coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the ceremony.

LOS ANGELES -- From the gowns and glitz to the speeches and surprises, Hollywood's biggest night has big entertainment in store, including "one of the best openings of an Oscar show."

Host Jimmy Kimmel will kick off the 2023 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with an opening that is going to be a "moment," producer Glenn Weiss promised in an interview with ABC News. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ABC.

Meanwhile, nominees are prepping their parade down the "red" carpet -- a champagne color this year. Producers hope this break from a six-decade tradition -- accompanied by a covered carpet and red drapes -- creates the illusion of a more glamorous evening affair in the middle of the afternoon. Catch all of the red-carpet fashion plus interviews with celebs when special On The Red Carpet coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT/1 p.m. PT.

Kimmel joked that "no blood will be shed" on the lightly colored carpet, an allusion to last year's infamous "slap." The 2022 moment is fair game for the veteran Oscar host, who will address it "in a comedic fashion" and "move on."

"We don't want to make this year about last year," executive producer Molly McNearney said.

With 11 nominations and big wins at other major award shows, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" has everyone talking.

The surprising sci-fi hit -- which uses multiverses of hotdog fingers and googly-eyed rocks in a metaphor for the Asian-American immigrant experience -- goes into the night as the favorite to win best picture, best director, best actress for Michelle Yeoh and best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan.

Irish friends-falling-out dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and World War II anti-war epic "All Quiet on the Western Front" are the second most nominated films, with nine nods each, including best picture. Other movies competing in the top category are blockbusters "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick;" eponymous biopic "Elvis;" Steven Spielberg's movie-memoir "The Fabelmans;" psychological drama "Tár;" splashy social satire "Triangle of Sadness;" and true-story drama "Women Talking."

Along with Yeoh and Quan, Angela Bassett stands out as an acting-category frontrunner for her supporting performance as the grieving Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." While it was not her first nomination, Bassett made history as her Oscar nod is Marvel Studio's first in an acting category.

Best actor is harder to call, with Brendan Fraser ("The Whale") and Austin Butler ("Elvis") in the mix.

From Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever") to M.M. Keeravaani's "Naatu Naatu" ("RRR"), anticipation is building for performances of nominated songs. (Nominee Lady Gaga, on the other hand, will not sing "Hold My Hand," from "Top Gun: Maverick" during the show due to scheduling conflicts).

Stars slated to hand out awards include Antonio Banderas, Halle Berry, Ariana DeBose, Harrison Ford, Andrew Garfield, Kate Hudson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Janelle Monáe, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, John Travolta and more.

Full list of 2023 Oscar nominations

(Not listed in order of presentation)

Best Picture

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

This image released by A24 Films shows, from left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from, "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Allyson Riggs/A24 Films via AP

Directing

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field, "Tár"

Ruben Ö stlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

This image released by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment shows Gabriel LaBelle in a scene from "The Fabelmans." Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment via AP

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

This image released by Focus Features shows Cate Blanchett in a scene from "Tár." Focus Features via AP

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

This image released by A24 shows Brendan Fraser in a scene from "The Whale." A24 via AP

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Angela Bassett's powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earned her a best supporting actress nomination Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards. Annette Brown/Marvel Studios

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

This image released by A24 Films shows Ke Huy Quan in a scene from "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Allyson Riggs/A24 via AP

Animated Feature Film

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Cinematography

James Friend, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Darius Khondji, "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

Mandy Walker, "Elvis"

Roger Deakins, "Empire of Light"

Florian Hoffmeister, "Tár"

This image released by Netflix shows a scene from "All Quiet on the Western Front." Netflix via AP

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

"All Quiet on the Western Front," Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Rian Johnson

"Living," Kazuo Ishiguro

"Top Gun: Maverick," Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

"Women Talking," Sarah Polley

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise portraying Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a scene from "Top Gun: Maverick." Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures via AP

Writing (Original Screenplay)

"The Banshees of Inisherin," Martin McDonagh

"Everything Everywhere All at Once," Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

"The Fabelmans," Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg

"Tár," Todd Field

"Triangle of Sadness," Ruben Ö stlund

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Colin Farrell in a scene from "The Banshees of Inisherin." Searchlight Pictures

International Feature Film

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Belgium)

"EO" (Poland)

"The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)

Animated Short Film

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of D**ks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

Live Action Short Film

"An Irish Goodbye"

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

Documentary Feature Film

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny"

Documentary Short Film

"The Elephant Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"

Music (Original Song)

"Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman"

"Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"

"This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Music (Original Score)

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

Sound

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Film Editing

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Costume Design

"Babylon"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"The Whale"

Production Design

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

Visual Effects