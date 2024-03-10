'Past Lives' is nominated for 2 Oscars including best picture, best original screenplay

Celine Song, the writer-director of Best Picture nominee "Past Lives," speaks to George Pennacchio on the Oscars red carpet.

In her first time out, Song crafted a lyrical work of art out of her own life as a 12-year-old girl who leaves her family home and her boy crush Hae Sung in South Korea to grow up in Canada.

The luminous Greta Lee stars as the adult Nora, who's now a playwright in New York City and married to Arthur (John Magaro), an American, when Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) decides to visit Nora in Manhattan.

Here are the categories that "Past Lives" is nominated for:

Best picture

Best original screenplay: Celine Song

ABC News' Peter Travers contributed to this report.