22 injured after flash fire at plant near Houston

PASADENA, Texas --
The Pasadena Fire Department says at least 22 people were injured following a flash fire at a plant near Houston.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at Kuraray America, Inc. plant located at 11500 Bay Area Blvd.

Authorities say 20 people were injured ranging from knee injuries to burns, and two other people were transported by life flight to the hospital in stable condition.

A Pasadena fire official told Eyewitness News that the flash fire was caused by a broken valve.

Plant officials are working with local officials to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
