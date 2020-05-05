22-year-old Twitter employee dies from injuries after San Francisco's Mission District shooting

I just ate a delicious burrito in Dolores park and for a brief moment everything felt okay pic.twitter.com/bTyWotvXDF — Courtney Brousseau (@cbrewsayso) May 2, 2020

We at BART will forever miss you, Courtney. Courtney asked us tough questions and demanded accountability while being our biggest supporter. We will never forget the joy you expressed when you finally boarded a Fleet of the Future train. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/homWU0yw8N — SFBART (@SFBART) May 5, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 22-year-old Twitter employee who was critically wounded in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District on Friday night succumbed to his injuries Monday, police said.Friends identified the victim as Courtney Brousseau, who was hit by gunfire shortly after 8:20 p.m. in the area of 14th and Guerrero streets.A 17-year-old boy also arrived at a hospital with injuries from the shooting but his wounds were not life-threatening, according to police.According to a profile on the California YMCA Youth and Government program, where Brousseau volunteered, Brousseau graduated from the University of California at Berkeley and was an employee at Twitter.He wrote on Twitter minutes before the shooting, saying, "I just ate a delicious burrito in Dolores Park and for a brief moment everything felt okay."Many San Franciscans, including city leaders, wrote on social media expressing sadness about the shooting."Courtney Brousseau is who I wished my 22-year-old self could have been," said Jeffrey Tumlin, director of transportation for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.BART shared a tweet saying, "We at BART will forever miss you, Courtney. Courtney asked us tough questions and demanded accountability while being our biggest supporter. We will never forget the joy you expressed when you finally boarded a Fleet of the Future train. Rest In Peace."Police described the suspects as two men in their 20s who got out of their vehicle and opened fire. No arrests have been made in the shooting, which remains under investigation.