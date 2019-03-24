Crime & Safety

2nd Parkland high school student dies of apparent suicide

EMBED <>More Videos

This latest tragedy for the Parkland community comes just days after a survivor of the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School took her own life.

CORAL SPRINGS, Florida -- For the second time in about a week, a Stoneman Douglas High School student has died in an apparent suicide.

Police in Coral Springs say the body of a student was found at a Florida home Saturday night.

The discovery comes just days after 19-year-old Sydney Aiello took her own life, according to her mother.

RELATED: Parkland shooting survivor, Sydney Aiello, dead in apparent suicide

Aiello survived the February 2018 Parkland school shooting that killed 17 and injured 50 others.

Police did not say whether the latest victim attended classes at the high school when the shooting occurred.

The student's name has not been released.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States.

If you are thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfloridaschool shootingfloridahigh schoolchild deathsuicideparkland school shootingstudents
TOP STORIES
Valero Refinery in Benicia performing controlled shutdown after emissions issue
Police say 1 dead, 3 injured in SF shooting
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain tonight
Foundation created by Oscar Grant's family holds gala in his honor
Police release photos of suspect in Oakland BART train stabbing
Powerball: No winners reported, jackpot now estimated at $750M
Show More
Controversial Tiburon dog ban causing an uproar
Viking Sky cruise ship returns to Norway port after engine trouble
Driver dies after car plunges 600 feet off cliff at Mt. Tam
Memorial held for son of Oakland councilwoman who was fatally shot in LA
Major multi-vehicle pileup on I-5 in Gorman leaves several injured, officials say
More TOP STORIES News