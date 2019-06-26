3 people killed, including suspect, in shooting at Ford dealership in Morgan Hill

A 20-year-old employee at the Ford dealership here in #MorganHill says the suspect was a quiet man who was reportedly let go from his job today. He said he worked in the parts department. pic.twitter.com/KfGSKlYRk1 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) June 26, 2019

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- Police have confirmed that three people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a Ford dealership in Morgan Hill.According to police, around 6 PM they received reports of multiple shots fired inside the building of the Morgan Hill Ford Store on Condit Road. Once police arrived at the Ford Store officers found a man dead on the ground with what appeared to be a self -inflicted gunshot wound and a handgun by his side.Officers said employees of the dealership led them inside the Ford Store building where two Ford store employees were found with apparent gunshot wounds on the floor. First responders administered medical aide but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the building has been cleared and secured. There is no threat to the public.Morgan Hill Police say they are conducting a thorough and in-depth investigation and will be on scene for some time.Police said Condit Road continues to remain closed from Dunne to Diana.In a press release, the City of Morgan Hill and the Morgan Hill Police Department said they offer their sincere condolences to the families of the victims in this tragic incident.