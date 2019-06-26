3 people killed, including suspect, in shooting at Ford dealership in Morgan Hill

By Liz Kreutz
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- Police have confirmed that three people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a Ford dealership in Morgan Hill.

RELATED: Suspect was fired before deadly shooting at Morgan Hill Ford dealership, employees say

According to police, around 6 PM they received reports of multiple shots fired inside the building of the Morgan Hill Ford Store on Condit Road. Once police arrived at the Ford Store officers found a man dead on the ground with what appeared to be a self -inflicted gunshot wound and a handgun by his side.

Officers said employees of the dealership led them inside the Ford Store building where two Ford store employees were found with apparent gunshot wounds on the floor. First responders administered medical aide but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.



Police say the building has been cleared and secured. There is no threat to the public.

Morgan Hill Police say they are conducting a thorough and in-depth investigation and will be on scene for some time.

Police said Condit Road continues to remain closed from Dunne to Diana.

In a press release, the City of Morgan Hill and the Morgan Hill Police Department said they offer their sincere condolences to the families of the victims in this tragic incident.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morgan hillshootingfordpoliceinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News