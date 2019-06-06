3 shot, including a child, at a park in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Three people, including a child, were shot at a park in Santa Rosa Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 7:30 at Jacobs Park near Link Lane and West Ninth Street, right next to Lincoln Elementary School.

Police say hundreds of people were gathered in the park for several soccer games. They say the three people shot are Ages 10, 20 and 40.

Witnesses told police there was a "gang-related" confrontation just before the shooting. A man then got out of a car and fired several shots.

A soccer coordinator told us a coach was one of the victims. He says the coach described to him what happened.
Francisco Vallejo, a soccer program coordinator, said, "The car turns around-- the guy gets out the car and just starts shooting. One got shot, he was just about to walk in his truck and the kids were walking were by as well."

The 10 and 40-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening. The 20-year-old's injuries are life-threatening.

Police say the suspects drove off.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
