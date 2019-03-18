3 sickened after strong odor reported at San Jose post office

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Three employees were inside the post office at Market and West Saint John Streets separating packages for about an hour when they began to feel nauseous. The three employees called 911 and reported smelling gas. Firefighters, PG&E and a hazmat crew rushed over.Any reported gas leak is taken seriously, but because this is a post office and issues have happened in the past, this investigation was approached with extra caution. Firefighters didn't find anything."There's no obvious gas leak, there's no bust of gas mains or gas lines anywhere, it's just an odor so we're just trying to figure out whether the source is um if they had any recent work done um there doesn't appear to be any broken packages we've already checked all those," said San Jose Fire Captain Kevin Stidham.The fire captain said once the employees got some fresh air their symptoms went away. He says the post office may have their own investigator come out later today.