Police searching for 3 suspects after jewelry store robbery at Great Mall in Milpitas

#Update | Leah Ellis’s 12-year-old son is inside the mall.



When she heard about the police activity she ran towards the area and asked him to stay inside Dave and Busters where he was with friends.



More:

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Milpitas police are searching for three suspects in connection to a robbery at a jewelry store in the Great Mall.At 8:07 pm Milpitas PD tweeted that there is police activity at the mall and that officers are currently investigating.They warned the public to stay away.At first, there was some confusion as to what the investigation was about, as false rumors spread of an active shooter.Due to these rumors, police ordered people inside the mall to shelter in place "out of an abundance of caution."Officers began escorting store employees out of the mall.Their investigation revealed there was no evidence of an active shooter.However, there was a robbery at a jewelry store. Those suspects are at large. Police believe they are no longer in the mall.The mall was on lockdown, but that has since been lifted.