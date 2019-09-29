3 teens wounded in shooting after De Anza High School football game in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Three teenagers are recovering from gunshot wounds, following a shooting near a Richmond High School. Police are on the lookout for suspects.
The sound of gunshots are can be heard on new surveillance video released by Richmond Police, people can be seen running away.
It happened near the DeAnza High school campus Friday night after a football game ended versus rival Pinole Valley High.
"Officers responded to Morningside Drive on reports of a fight, when they arrived on scene, they heard gunshots and saw people dispersing," said Lieutenant Matt Stonebraker from Richmond Police.
There was chaos and panic minutes after the shooting. Police say, three teens, a girl, and two boys were wounded. Two of them are in serious condition. One was treated and released at a hospital.
"It's unfortunate, three victims don't appear to be associated with the fight or gang violence," said Stonebraker.
Police don't yet have a motive for the shooting.
Some parents can't believe it.
"It's hard enough for kids to go to school without violence or gang activities, whatever it is," said parent Jamin Szarka.
Investigators are still looking for suspects, they may have left the scene driving a dark-colored sedan.
If you have information, police ask that you call Richmond PD.
