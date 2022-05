ESPN docuseries '37 Words' shows how Title IX changed everything: Watch new teaser trailer

EMBED >More News Videos Title IX, the landmark civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination at educational institutions that receive money from the United States Department of Education, turns 50 this June.

"37 Words" premieres Tuesday, June 21, (Parts 1 & 2) and Tuesday, June 28, (Parts 3 & 4) at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

What happens when 37 words change everything? ESPN released the new teaser trailer for "37 Words," a four-part ESPN docuseries from filmmakers Dawn Porter and Nicole Newnham premiering this June. It tells the story of how the 37 words of Title IX transformed into a force that shaped American culture:The docuseries is part of The Walt Disney Company's Fifty/50 initiative , which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the passing of the landmark civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any educational institution that receives federal funding, and gave women the equal opportunity to play sports.From ESPN Films, Industrial Media, and Trilogy Films, "37 Words" honors the stories of Title IX and the women moving the world forward.This includes the hard-fought battle to push for equal rights in education and athletics, the decades-spanning effort to nullify its impact and the rippling impacts of the landmark civil rights law that continue to resonate today."Laws change because people's voices are heard," former President Barack Obama says in the docuseries' trailer. Finish Line ," a new song performed by global superstar Rita Ora and written by award-winning songwriter Diane Warren, will serve as the women empowerment anthem that will support "37 Words."