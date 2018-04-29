4 hospitalized after boat drifts onto shore in Pacifica

A boat is seen on a beach in Pacifica, Calif. on Sunday, April 29, 2018. (KGO-TV)

PACIFICA, Calif. --
Four people were hospitalized with minor injuries late Saturday night after their boat drifted onto shore at a Pacifica beach, police said.

The incident began around 11:05 p.m. when officers and fire personnel responded to a report of sailboat in distress near Linda Mar Beach.

There, they found that a 33-foot sailboat had run aground on the beach.

The boat's occupants were described as a 24-year-old Spokane, Washington woman, a 33-year-old Crescent City man, a 49-year-old Long Creek, Oregon woman and a 20-year-old woman also from Spokane, Washington. The four received medical assistance at the scene and were then taken to a hospital, police said.

The boat's owners said they were experiencing engine problems before the boat drifted ashore, according to police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boat accidentboatingboating safetycoast guardrescuewater rescuePacifica
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News