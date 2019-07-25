4 hospitalized after violent crash splits car in half in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four people were taken to the hospital after a violent car crash in San Francisco's Bayview District left a car cut in half.The victims' injuries are considered non-life threatening.The crash happened at 3rd Street and Carroll Avenue around 1:15 a.m. The silver Mazda's engine compartment snapped away from the rest of the car. The crash also sheared off a fire hydrant at the intersection.Police are investigating how the crash happened, but say speed was a factor.Anyone with information is asked to tall the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.