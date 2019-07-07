4 men hurt after shooting in San Jose, police search for suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are investigating a shooting that left four men hurt on Saturday night.The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. near Manda Drive and Hillsdale Avenue.One witness says he heard five or six gunshots.Officers arrived to find four men, each with at least one gunshot wound.They are all expected to survive.It's unclear what led up to the shooting.Police say a suspect has not been identified.