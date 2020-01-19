42-year-old Woman killed after hit and run in Oakland, officials say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating an overnight hit and run that left a woman dead, officials say.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday on Grand Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. Two cars were involved and the photo shows significant damage to both cars.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 2014 Audi A4 traveling southbound Grand Avenue, approaching MacArthur Boulevard when a 2002 Subaru Outback vehicle which was traveling eastbound MacArthur Boulevard was struck by the Audi.

Oakland Fire Department provided medical treatment to the driver of the Subaru and was treated to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police identified the driver of the Subaru as a 42-year-old woman who lived in Oakland.

The driver of the Audi was described as a male subject along with two other males who fled the scene after the collision.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.
