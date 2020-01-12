Society

Lowest, highest ticket prices to watch 49ers in first NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Faithful are waking up proud Sunday morning.

Thanks to that beatdown against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings -- the team is just one win away from a trip to Miami to play in the Super Bowl.

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP-BOUND: 49ers rout Vikings 27-10 in first-ever playoff game at Levi's Stadium

49ers Faithful will be paying big bucks if they need tickets to go the first-ever NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium next Sunday.

Ticketmaster has resale tickets on sale.

The cheapest tickets are in the upper deck at about $400 a piece.

The most expensive tickets are in the VIP section at the 50-yard line behind the 49ers bench, listed at $10,000 each.
