5 hurt in suspected DUI crash involving 3 cars near Alamo Square in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Five people are hurt, one of them critically when a suspected hit-and-run driver slammed head-on into another car near Alamo Square in San Francisco Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 8 pm, at the intersection of Divisadero and Grove Streets.

Police say a suspected DUI driver was involved in a fender bender.

When the suspect tried speeding away, he or she ran a red light at the intersection hitting a car.

The suspect's then vehicle careened into the opposite direction and slammed into a third car head-on.

The driver in the other vehicle is said to be in "grave condition."

Four others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say drugs and alcohol are suspected.
