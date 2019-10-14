5 hurt in suspected DUI crash involving 3 cars near Alamo Square in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Five people are hurt, one of them critically when a suspected hit-and-run driver slammed head-on into another car near Alamo Square in San Francisco Sunday night.
The crash happened just before 8 pm, at the intersection of Divisadero and Grove Streets.
Police say a suspected DUI driver was involved in a fender bender.
When the suspect tried speeding away, he or she ran a red light at the intersection hitting a car.
The suspect's then vehicle careened into the opposite direction and slammed into a third car head-on.
The driver in the other vehicle is said to be in "grave condition."
Four others suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police say drugs and alcohol are suspected.
