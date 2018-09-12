6 dead, including suspect, in Bakersfield shootings, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. --Six people were killed in two separate but related shootings in Bakersfield, officials said.
The suspect is among the six fatalities, killing himself after being confronted by a sheriff's deputy, officials said.
The incident was first reported around 5:20 p.m. when deputies responded to a trucking business on a report of shots being fired.
Apparently a husband and wife showed up at the business and confronted someone there, and the husband shot and killed that person, police said.
Another person then showed up and fired at the suspect, but was also killed by the suspect.
The suspect then drove to a residential home, shot two more people and then went to Fillmore, where he hijacked a vehicle. A woman and child in the vehicle escaped safely.
A deputy saw the suspect and confronted him, and the suspect then shot himself in the chest.
