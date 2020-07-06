LIVE: SF officials give update on 6-year-old boy shot, killed while watching July 4th fireworks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Police Chief William Scott is holding a press conference Monday afternoon to give an update on the investigation into the deadly shooting of a 6-year-old boy who was killed while watching July 4th fireworks in the Bayview neighborhood.--------A 6-year-old boy died and a man was injured in a shooting late Saturday night in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco, police said Sunday.Officer Robert Rueca said that police were called about 10:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of Ingalls Street on a report of a shooting. Officers found the young boy with a gunshot wound; he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.An adult man was also found nearby, and also was taken to the hospital. That man's wounds were non-life-threatening, Rueca said.While the coroner's office has not yet identified the child, a family member has identified the victim as 6-year-old Jace Young. Jace's aunt described Jace as being a great kid all around, he loved his family and he had a bubbly personality.San Francisco's police chief said Sunday night that the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy in the Bayview district Saturday night is "unacceptable," and that his department is looking for help from the community to find the suspects."Senseless violence like this that could so tragically claim the life of a small child is unacceptable in our city, and the San Francisco Police Department stands with the Bayview Hunter's Point community in its determination to bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice," Chief William Scott said in a statement late Sunday night.The Bayview is in Board of Supervisor Shamann Walton's district."Something like this happening is just devastating," Walton said. "I really am at a loss for words."He said as a father and grandfather, this is the worst tragedy he thinks anyone could endure. Walton said the focus should be getting guns off the street."The one thing we do know is, it was a bullet that took this young man's life and we have to do what we can to get bullets and guns off the streets and out of our communities," Walton said. "A lot of people are calling for press conferences and different things but I want people to understand that there is a mother who lost her son, there is a father who lost a son, there's siblings who lost a brother so people have to remember we have to be respectful," Walton said.The second person shot has not yet been identified.No arrests had been made as of 6 p.m. Sunday, and Rueca said no suspect description was available.Detectives continue to investigate the shooting and police are saying this is an active homicide investigation.