6-year-old critically injured in shooting at family Christmas Eve gathering in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A 6-year-old is in critical condition after the child was shot during a family Christmas Eve gathering in Vallejo.
Vallejo police responded to Ohio and Mariposa Streets around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police did not initially find a victim. Investigators later found out someone drove the child to the hospital. The child was shot in the torso.
Detectives are still looking for information on the shooting.
Police have not announced any arrests.
