6-year-old critically injured in shooting at family Christmas Eve gathering in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A 6-year-old is in critical condition after the child was shot during a family Christmas Eve gathering in Vallejo.

Vallejo police responded to Ohio and Mariposa Streets around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police did not initially find a victim. Investigators later found out someone drove the child to the hospital. The child was shot in the torso.

RELATED: Sadness, anger over 2 boys shot to death in Union City

Detectives are still looking for information on the shooting.

Police have not announced any arrests.
