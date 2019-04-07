67 tickets issued, 2 arrests made in Concord bicycle and pedestrian safety crackdown

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Police cracked down on drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians not sharing the road responsibly in Concord Saturday as part of the Safe Streets campaign.Police issued 67 citations to 27 pedestrians, 33 drivers and two bicyclists. Two arrests were made for other violations.Reasons included unsafe lane changes, cutting people off, failing to yield and not being on the correct side of the road.Funding for Saturday's campaign was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.One officer ABC7 spoke with said people forget it isn't just drivers that have rules to follows."People riding bicycles also have to adhere to the same rules of the road that any other vehicle does," said Concord Police Sergeant Robert Garcia. "They have to stop at stop signs. They have to use the signal lights, like a normal vehicle would."Police say following simple rules can mean the difference between life and death.Pedestrian deaths are up 33 percent from 2012 and the number of bicyclists killed have risen 25 percent over the past five years.