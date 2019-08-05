72-year-old woman killed, young girl injured in San Jose house fire; arson investigation underway

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A 72-year-old woman was killed and a young child was taken to the hospital after a 2-alarm house fire on Greenmoor Dr. in San Jose, officials say.

SJFD initially reported that it was the child that was killed in the fire but later issued a correction. They say a 22-year-old man also was able to escape the fire by jumping out of a first floor window. He suffered minor injuries.

Crews are still battling the fire.

