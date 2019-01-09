88-year-old San Francisco woman attacked, suffers life-threatening injuries

SAN FRANCISCO --
An 88-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded at 6:50 a.m. to the 1000 block of Visitacion Avenue on a burglary call, Officer Grace Gatpandan said.

Witnesses had located the victim suffering from multiple traumatic injuries that are life-threatening, Gatpandan said.

No arrest has been made in what Gatpandan said is an elder abuse case. A motive is under investigation.
