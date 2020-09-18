91-year-old University of St. Thomas professor goes viral in online teaching photo

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6407877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Hear from the mother of the now-viral girls as she reacts to the outpouring of support she and her family have received following their eviction.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Let's be real, learning and teaching virtually has been a challenge for everyone, but 91-year-old Charles Khron is determined to keep teaching.He is a professor at the University of St. Thomas and was captured in a photo taken by his daughter, Julia Krohn Mechling, sitting at a computer while teaching his students virtually.She posted the image on her Facebook page on September 1 and it has since reached thousands.Julia's caption reads:The image has racked up 63,000 likes, 28,000 shares and more than 1,000 comments."One of the most incredible things were all the comments from past students of his from 40 or even 50 years ago saying how he has changed their lives and maybe brought literature in their lives," Mechling said.Julia describes her father as a very humble man who is incredibly dedicated to teaching and his students.His reaction to the online attention?"So, my mom forced him to sit there and read through all the comments because he is so modest and he was just like 'No, no,' trying to brush it off like it's not a big deal," she said with a laugh.