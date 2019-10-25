95 acre wildfire in San Mateo County closes part of Hwy 1

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE is fighting a wildfire on the San Mateo County coast.

Highway 1 was closed south of Pescadero between Gazos Creek Road and Muzzi ranch but opened around 10:30 p.m.

The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. Thursday night and quickly grew to 95 acres. The fire is now 25-percent contained.

CAL FIRE says that they are continuing to mop up and that there are favorable wind conditions.
