Accused stalker hides in Petaluma pumpkin patch

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Families looking to let loose and get lost in the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch's famous corn maze were turned away when a man running from police hid in that maze hoping to evade officers.It was quite the spectacle Saturday morning at the Stony Point Road pumpkin patch when officers arrived looking for 29-year-old Ryan Kenneth Watt.Watt is accused of violating a restraining order by stalking his former girlfriend repeatedly -- online, in person, and using a GPS tracker secretly planted on her car.Petaluma Police tried arresting Watt at a homeless camp.That's when police say Watt ran across all lanes of Highway 101 and sought refuge in the sprawling corn maze.Lt. Crosby said every on-duty Petaluma officer searched for Watt.They also got help from the CHP and from a fixed-wing airplane.Watt was arrested without incident at 11 a.m.