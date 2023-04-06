Here's why the Alameda County DA says she will prevent judge from hearing criminal cases

Alameda County DA Pamela Price announced in a video that she's going to prevent Superior Court Judge Mark McCannon from hearing any criminal cases.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price took an extraordinary step Wednesday, announcing in a social media video that she's going to prevent Superior Court Judge Mark McCannon from hearing any criminal cases in the future.

"Because of Judge McCannon's inappropriate comments and conduct on two separate occasions, my office will file a motion to disqualify him from hearing any criminal cases being prosecuted by our office," Price said in the YouTube video.

Judge McCannon rejected Price's plea deal for Delonzo Logwood.

Logwood faced 75 years to life for three murders, but Price offered 15 years if he pled guilty to a single count of voluntary manslaughter.

"Judge Mark McCannon overstepped his boundaries as a judicial officer and has created a firestorm of prejudicial comments that do not, in my views, serve justice," Price said in the video.

The DA released the video Wednesday after McCannon rejected Price's motion for the judge to remove himself from the bench.

