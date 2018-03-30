There was a large demonstration Thursday outside Albany High School behind the emergence of a racist Instagram account.A short time ago, parents got an email from the district's superintendent, promising to investigate all of the allegations and also to consider new policies at the Apr. 18 school board meeting.Anger surrounded a group of students as they tried to leave an on-campus meeting by car. Many believe they followed and liked a hate-filled Instagram page, which targeted mostly minority students."It was a picture of me compared to a gorilla," said Albany student Amber Jones.The page no longer exists but was up two months before school officials found out about it. Those who made comments on the page were suspended and Thursday they were confronted by the students they made fun of."It was really chaotic and crazy and there was a lot of screaming," said another student Anika Mallard. "I don't know. It was overwhelming."But outside, hundreds of students gathered for a sit-in and rally to say, 'enough is enough.'"I've seen instances of homophobia, transphobia, and anti-Semitism that hasn't even been talked about," student Melia Palioca told ABC7 News.Alexandria Campbell Jones' daughter was targeted on the Instagram site. She wants all of those involved expelled. "Do we need to find one of our children hanging from one of these trees for people to take this seriously," she said. "This is not a joke."The district's superintendent promises to take all of this very seriously. In the meantime, Albany's Black Student Union will hold a rally Friday. Parents of the targeted students will meet school officials on campus.