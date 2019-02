#BREAKING @CaltransHQ spokesman just told me they are hoping to have the #RichmondSanRafaelBridge bridge reopened in both directions by 6pm tonight. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/RLEdKBRqUq — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 7, 2019

EMBED >More News Videos The CHP reports dangerous chunks of concrete are falling from the upper deck down to the lower deck of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge and there is no estimated time for reopening. Here's what else spokesperson Andrew Barclay had to say.

#DEVELOPING Andreas Szele says he was stuck on the #RichmondSanRafaelBridge for about an hour. Tried to back off but then @CHPMarin released traffic eastbound to clear backup. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/1RIIjOquPR — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 7, 2019

The CHP closed part of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 due to falling concrete.

The CHP closed part of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 due to falling concrete.

The CHP closed part of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 due to falling concrete.

#HAPPENINGNOW This is what it looks like right now from the toll plaza of the #RichmondSanRafaelBridge #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/irXzhIswW1 — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 7, 2019

All lanes are closed again on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge due to more falling concrete, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP reports dangerous chunks of concrete are still falling from the upper deck down to the lower deck.CHP says it was a 9-1-1 call that first alerted them to the problem.All lanes in both directions were closed for several hours. Officials opened one lane of the upper deck and one lane of the lower deck before shutting them down again.CalTrans had originally hoped to have the bridge open by 6 p.m. No estimated time to reopen has been given.A driver called to report a piece of concrete had fallen on their car and caused "major" damage.CHP advises planning to take an alternative route for your evening commute in the meantime.You can take Highway 37 or the Bay Bridge instead.Officials say the normal shaking of the bridge that occurs from traffic is what caused the concrete to fall.Caltrans is on scene taking a look at what fell and and inspecting the integrity of the bridge.The bridge will not fully open until CHP gets word from Caltrans that it is safe to use.Drivers who were stuck on the bridge when it closed were turned around by CHP and directed eastbound to exit the bridge.