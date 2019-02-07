RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE

All lanes of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge reopen after concerns over falling concrete

SAN RAFAEL,Calif. (KGO) --
All lanes of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge have reopened. Lanes were closed earlier due to falling concrete.

CHP says it was a 911 call that first alerted them to the problem.

All lanes in both directions were closed for several hours. Officials opened one lane of the upper deck and one lane of the lower deck before shutting them down again.



Cable car service has been restored. It was stopped earlier due to heavy traffic.

A driver called to report a piece of concrete had fallen on their car and caused "major" damage.

Due to the lane closures man took Highway 37 or the Bay Bridge instead which caused major traffic james in some areas.

Officials say the normal shaking of the bridge that occurs from traffic is what caused the concrete to fall.

Caltrans was on scene to look at the concrete that fell and inspect the integrity of the bridge.


Drivers who were stuck on the bridge when it closed were turned around by CHP and directed eastbound to exit the bridge.

More News