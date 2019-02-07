VIDEO: Source provides theory on why concrete is falling from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
CHP says it was a 911 call that first alerted them to the problem.
All lanes in both directions were closed for several hours. Officials opened one lane of the upper deck and one lane of the lower deck before shutting them down again.
Here’s the latest from @CaltransD4. Their spokesperson is explaining how they were able to reopen the bridge tonight @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/JV0FIWb96u— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) February 8, 2019
Cable car service has been restored. It was stopped earlier due to heavy traffic.
A driver called to report a piece of concrete had fallen on their car and caused "major" damage.
Due to the lane closures man took Highway 37 or the Bay Bridge instead which caused major traffic james in some areas.
VIDEO: Here's where concrete chunks on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge came from, fell
Officials say the normal shaking of the bridge that occurs from traffic is what caused the concrete to fall.
Caltrans was on scene to look at the concrete that fell and inspect the integrity of the bridge.
#DEVELOPING Andreas Szele says he was stuck on the #RichmondSanRafaelBridge for about an hour. Tried to back off but then @CHPMarin released traffic eastbound to clear backup. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/1RIIjOquPR— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 7, 2019
Drivers who were stuck on the bridge when it closed were turned around by CHP and directed eastbound to exit the bridge.
See more stories about the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.
#HAPPENINGNOW This is what it looks like right now from the toll plaza of the #RichmondSanRafaelBridge #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/irXzhIswW1— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 7, 2019