'I'm shaking and I'm crying and I'm like you're not going anywhere:' AM/PM employees make citizen's arrest

A store clerk held at gunpoint in Kingsburg stops the suspect when he comes back to the business just days later.

FRESNO, Calif. --
Employees of a Kingsburg AM/PM made their own citizen's arrest this week -- after a suspect who robbed them made the mistake of coming back.

"I'll never be the same, having a gun pulled on you," Monica Marin said.

Last Sunday, as she was working the graveyard shift at ARCO -- she came face to face with a masked man.

"He was going to rob me, I knew it, he was going to rob me or he was going to kill me," she said.

Monica says she was so nervous as she popped open the cash register, she fixated on the man's hands.

"I remember looking at his knuckles and he had tattoos and he was very light skinned," she said.

Flash forward to exactly a week later. Monica is seen on the far right of this surveillance video. You can see the moment she realized she'd seen those knuckles before.

"He was going start walking out the door and so I backpedaled and that's when I put my hands on the door and I was like you aren't going anywhere, you robbed me," she said.

Other customers jumped into help. They locked the door, called the police.
Officers say the robber is 26-year-old Tyler Wood of Kingsburg.

"I felt like I was going to fall over, but I was holding onto that door with all my might," Monica said.

As more and more people ganged up on the suspect -- he gave up trying to leave.

He retreated to the back, sat down, and awaited his fate. Monica says it's what she wanted all along.

"I feel relieved now, knowing that he can't hurt anyone else," she said.

Kingsburg Police say Wood is facing charges of armed robbery, kidnapping among other violent crimes.
